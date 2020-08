Disney facing lawsuit over grandmother’s CBD arrest

Great- granny apprehended for having CBD oil at Disney files lawsuit Updated: 4: 45 PM EDT Aug 5,2020



>> > > BUT THE CASE ISN’T OVER YET. WESH 2’S BOB HAZEN DISCUSSES WHO’S NOW SUING DISNEY ON HER BEHALF. >> > > THE FEMALE STATES SHE STILL FEELS SICK, THINKING ABOUT T ARREST WHEN SHE ATTEMPTED TO BRING CBD OIL INTO DISNEY. NOW HER LAWYER SAYS, THE MOUSE, REQUIRES TO PAY, TO SEND OUT A MESSAGE, THAT THEY WERE WRONG. >> > > THIS BODY VIDEO CAMERA VIDEO REVEALS THEN 69- YEAR-OLD HESTER BURKHALTER IN HANDCUFFS OUTSIDE MAGIC KINGDOM IN 2015. IT STILL HAUNTS HER. >> > > EACH TIME I CONSIDER IT OR SPEAK ABOUT IT, I GET GENUINE NERVOUS, SICK TO MY STOMACH. I SIMPLY DON’T FEEL WELL. >> > > BURKHALTER IS NOW SUING DISNEY. THE LAWSUIT REQUESTING COMBINED OVERALL OF A MINIMUM OF 138 MILLION DOLLARS. BURKHALTER HAD BEEN STOPPED, AT THE ENTRYWAY, AND SECURITY FOUND IN HER BAG, CBD OIL, WHICH SHE SAYS, SHE UTILIZES FOR ARTHRITIS. DEPUTIES STATED AT THE TIME, IT CHECKED FAVORABLE FOR THC. THOUGH HER LAWYERS STATE THAT WAS WRONG AND SHE WAS ARRESTED ON A CHARGE OF BELONGINGS OF HASHISH, THOUGH THE STATE LAWYER, LATER DROPPED THE …