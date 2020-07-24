Disney delays blockbuster films due to pandemic – Armenian News

Walt Disney has delayed and postponed the release of three major films, dealing a fresh blow to cinema operators struggling amid the pandemic.

The new Avatar and Star Wars films have been delayed by a year, while Mulan has been removed from schedules completely, BBC News reports.

Mulan, already delayed because of cinema closures, had been scheduled for release at the end of August.

A rise in virus cases in the US and the impact globally on film production forced the change.

“It’s become clear that nothing can be set in stone when it comes to how we release films during this global health crisis,” a Disney spokesman said. “Today that means pausing our release plans for Mulan as we assess how we can most effectively bring this film to audiences around the world.”

