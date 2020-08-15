Disney confirms its first bisexual lead character, who is also multi-cultural

The 14-year-old Dominican-American woman, Luz Noceda, is not Disney’s first LGBTQ+ character. Pixar included a gay main character in a brief movie on Disney Plus, however Luz is the first bisexual character to make a Disney launching on a tv series.

“The Owl House” series follows Luz’s experience to ending up being a witch, although she does not have any wonderful capabilities.

At first, “certain Disney leadership” was not too keen on the concept of having an LGBTQ+ character, stated the series’ developer, Dana Terrace, in a tweet

“I was very open about my intention to put queer kids in the main cast. I’m a horrible liar so sneaking it in would’ve been hard,” she states in her tweet. “I was told by certain Disney leadership that I could not represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the channel.”

Terrace recognizes asbisexual She wished to blog about a bisexual character, so she actually pressed Disney to permit the character. “Luckily my stubbornness paid off, and now I am very supported by current Disney leadership,” she stated. Terrace has actually gotten lots of favorable feedback from audiences. Many are thanking her for representing the LGBTQ+ neighborhood, and wanting they had a program like “The Owl House” when they were kids. One of those commenters is Alex Hirsch, the developer of Disney’s “Gravity Falls.” Disney prohibited Hirsch from any type of LGBTQ+ representation, he states in a tweet to Terrace “Apparently ‘happiest place on earth’ meant ‘straightest,'” he states in his tweet. “Thanks to …

