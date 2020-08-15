Disney confirms its first bisexual lead character, who is also multi-cultural

“The Owl House” series follows Luz’s experience to ending up being a witch, although she does not have any wonderful capabilities.
“I was very open about my intention to put queer kids in the main cast. I’m a horrible liar so sneaking it in would’ve been hard,” she states in her tweet. “I was told by certain Disney leadership that I could not represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the channel.”
Terrace recognizes asbisexual She wished to blog about a bisexual character, so she actually pressed Disney to permit the character.
“Luckily my stubbornness paid off, and now I am very supported by current Disney leadership,” she stated.
Terrace has actually gotten lots of favorable feedback from audiences. Many are thanking her for representing the LGBTQ+ neighborhood, and wanting they had a program like “The Owl House” when they were kids.
“Apparently ‘happiest place on earth’ meant ‘straightest,'” he states in his tweet. “Thanks to …