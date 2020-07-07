Disney Channel Star Sebastián Athié Dead At 24

Actor Sebastián Athié, the beloved star of Disney Channel Latin America’s O11CE, has sadly died at age 24.

The network confirmed the news headlines of his untimely death on July 4, sharing in a public statement (translated from Spanish to English):

“Rest in peace, Sebas. Your art and your smile stay forever. We regret the departure of Sebastián Athie and we will always remember him for his talent, companionship, professionalism and above all, enormous heart. We accompany his family, friends and fans in his farewell.”

At this time, the star’s reason for death hasn’t yet been reported.

Descansa en paz, Sebas. Tu arte y tu sonrisa se quedan para siempre✨🖤

Lamentamos la partida de Sebastián Athié y lo recordaremos siempre por su talento, compañerismo, profesionalismo y ante todo, enorme corazón. Acompañamos a su familia, amigos y fans en su despedida. pic.twitter.com/uDwQ0UWBiP — Disney Channel LA (@DisneyChannelLA) July 5, 2020

As we mentioned at the top, Athié was most widely known for his role as up-and-coming soccer player Lorenzo Guevara on the Argentine teen TELEVISION series Once (stylized as O11CE), in which that he starred since 2017. According to his IMDb, the talented young thespian also appeared on the Mexican drama series, La Rosa de Guadalupe, on two separate occasions in 2014 and 2015.

So sad to listen to that his life was tragically cut short similar to this. Friends, family, and colleagues have already begun paying tribute to Sebabastián across social media marketing.

Actress Paulina Vetrano, who starred alongside Athié for years, shared beautiful photos of both together on IG:

And O11CE co-star Daniel Panitio also shared sweet memories along with his late pal on the platform:

Our thoughts are with Sebastián’s nearest and dearest during this incredibly difficult time.

R.I.P.