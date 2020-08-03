Disney Channel Star Ronni Hawk Arrested On Felony Domestic Violence Charge

Up-and-coming television actress and Disney Channel regular Ronni Hawk was arrested early Friday morning in Los Angeles on a domestic violence charge.

According to media reports, the 20-year-old actress was apprehended in the San Fernando Valley area and taken to the Van Nuys jail. There, she was processed and booked on one felony count of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant.

Related: ‘Empire’ Star Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges Following Standoff

Per TMZ, the Stuck In The Middle star had gotten into a verbal argument with an unidentified man reported to be her boyfriend. At some point, it allegedly turned physical, because cops were called and by the time they arrived, the boyfriend reportedly had “visible injuries including scratches.” After further investigation at the scene, LAPD officers apparently determined Hawk should be arrested, and she was promptly taken in on the domestic violence charge. Bail was set at $100,000; it’s unclear whether Hawk paid it over the weekend, and when (or if) she’s since been released from police custody.

According to The Sun, Hawk has reportedly previously been romantically connected to Miles Fallon. It is not known who the alleged victim is in this instance, however. For what it’s worth, Fallon makes an appearance in Hawk’s most…