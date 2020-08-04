Disney 3Q adjusted EPS top expectations, even as pandemic slams theme parks

Disney (DIS) posted mixed results in its fiscal third quarter, unexpectedly delivering an adjusted profit per share where a loss had been expected, even after the coronavirus pandemic hit the company in its most lucrative theme parks, media networks and studio film businesses. The company forecast another multi-billion-dollar hit to current quarter profit due to the pandemic.

Here were the main results from the report, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg:

Revenue: $11.78 billion vs. $12.39 billion expected, vs. $20.35 billion Y/Y

Adjusted earnings per share: 8 cents vs. loss of 63 cents per share expected, vs. earnings of $1.35 per share Y/Y

As expected, Disney’s parks, experiences and products segment showed the most pronounced impact from the pandemic. The unit swung to an operating loss of $1.96 billion, versus profit of $1.7 billion in the same quarter last year, after Disney grappled with severely reduced levels of theme park attendance as most of its global locations closed for much of the quarter. Disney’s cruises were also halted.

“The most signifiant impact in the current quarter from Covid-19 was an approximately $3.5 billion adverse impact on operating income at our parks, experiences and products segment due to revenue lost as a result of the closures,” Disney said in a statement Tuesday.

Disney added that it estimates the net adverse impact of Covid-19 on its current quarter operating profit across all business has been about $2.9…