Disinformation in times of coronavirus ‘can kill’, EU warns – Panorama

An enormous wave of COVID-19 disinformation has hit social media throughout the pandemic, the EU claimed on Wednesday.

Brussels said it false information about the herpes virus can prove deadly and wants to strengthen its a reaction to the problem, Euronews reported.

It really wants to improve communication of the issue to EU citizens and co-operate better with member states.

“Disinformation in times of the coronavirus can kill,” the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. “We have a duty to protect our citizens by making them aware of false information and expose the actors responsible for engaging in such practices.

“In today’s technology-driven world, where warriors wield keyboards instead of swords and targeted influence operations and disinformation campaigns are a recognised weapon of state and non-state actors, the European Union is increasing its activities and capacities in this fight.”

Several cases have now been found where people have taken harmful medication or using “cures” that don’t work.

The virus has also turn into a powerful geopolitical weapon with the EU identifying disinformation coming from both sources in Russia and China.

Borrell told reporters that some of the largest tech giants, including Google, Facebook and Twitter, allow coronavirus-related “fake news” to be shared on the channels.