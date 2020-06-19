Dish TV, D2h Remove Lock-in Periods for Individual Channels, Channel Packs, Bouquets

Dish TV has removed lock-in periods that were applicable on channel bouquets, free-to-air (FTA) channel packs, and individual channels. The new change is in place for both Dish TV and D2h subscribers. However, lock-in periods continue to be applicable on add-on packs, and they range between 30 to 360 days – with regards to the pack duration. Dish TELEVISION earlier removed lock-in periods for its subscribers in early 2019, though it brought them back a couple of months later.

As per the newest update, Dish TV and its own subsidiary D2h, both have removed lock-in periods applicable on channel bouquets, FTA channel packs, and individual channels. This means that subscribers will be able to remove any of the bouquets, channel packs, or individual channels on the DTH connection, without waiting for the completion of any certain lock-in period.

The change is visible as soon as you log in together with your credentials on the Dish TV or D2h internet site. Multiple users reported the update on DreamDTH forums. Gadgets 360 was also able to independently verify the change.

In July, Dish TV reintroduced lock-in periods for a-la-carte channels and add-on packs months as a result of its initial removal last year. The lock-in period was restricted to 30 days for individual channels, although it was which range from 30 to 360 days in case of add-on packs.

Dish TV apparently still has lock-in periods for add-on packs

The new change appears to be still set up for add-ons as Gadgets 360 could see lock-in periods for different add-on packs available on the Dish TELEVISION site. An email query seeking clarity from the DTH operator didn’t elicit a response during filing this story.

It’s important to explain that providers including Airtel Digital TELEVISION and Sun Direct do not include lock-in periods for individual channels. Tata Sky also this past year removed lock-in periods for its subscribers opting for a-la-carte channels as well as curated packs and broadcaster packs.

