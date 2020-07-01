Dish now owns Boost Mobile, following sale from T-Mobile

Dish now owns Boost Mobile, bringing Dish — after years of speculation — in to the consumer wireless market where it can begin to compete with Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile.

Boost was previously section of Sprint, which can be now owned by T-Mobile. T-Mobile was required to sell Boost so that you can get federal approval because of its acquisition of Sprint, which closed in April.

As section of the agreement, Dish is paying $1.4 billion for Boost as well as other Sprint prepaid assets. Dish also secured access to T-Mobile’s network for seven years, allowing its subscribers to utilize T-Mobile’s network while Dish builds out its own 5G service.

Dish says the new Boost Mobile has more than 9 million subscribers. It’s a start, nonetheless it means Boost is incredibly tiny set alongside the big carriers, which have 100 million subscribers or more.

Over the coming years, Dish plans to build out a 5G network and start to become a full-on competitor to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. Dish has spent years buying up wireless spectrum that may be used for a mobile network, but it hadn’t built that out or launched a consumer service until now.

Approval of the T-Mobile-Sprint merger was heavily predicated on the theory that Dish would fill the gap left by Sprint and start to become a new fourth nationwide carrier. That’s easier said than done, but as of today, the 1st steps are complete. Dish says it’s still trying to find vendors to deal with the construction of its network.

Boost will now be led by Dish COO John Swieringa. Dish can be unveiling a fresh logo for Boost, which can be… just the Dish logo somewhat incoherently shoved in to the Boost logo, as observed in the image above.