Dish Network looking to renegotiate Boost purchase as T-Mobile looks for new buyer

A report from Fox Business offers some insight on whats going on behind the scenes as Dish Network is expected to purchase Boost Mobile from Sprint as section of an agreement that was made out of regulators. T-Mobile and Sprints merging needed that a third-party purchase Boost Mobile, along side its clients and assets for $1.4 billion.

Due to the pandemic, the worthiness of these assets has fallen and Dish Network chair Charlie Ergen is cautious with going through with the purchase of Boost Mobile.

FOX Business has learned Ergen is balking at the sale price as the worthiness of many assets declined amid the coronavirus pandemic-spawned recession. And T-Mobile is growing frustrated and looking at other potential buyers, individuals with knowledge of the problem say.

Ergen is reportedly extremely hard to work with and never living up to their end of the bargain as per a person close to T-Mobile. The divestment of Boost was supposed to be completed by June 1 but an inside memo to T-Mobiles employees suggests the acquisition has been placed on hold. Dish Networks purchase of Boost Mobile was a conditional event to take place for the Sprint/T-Mobile merger to close, plus it seems the carrier celebrated too early.

T-Mobile is reportedly looking for alternative buyers, including an arrangement of multiple private parties all chipping in to fund the purchase of Boost. Softbank still intends to fund the purchase for Dish Network, nevertheless the Japanese company is reportedly in financial problems.

Regardless of whether Dish buys Boost or perhaps not, T-Mobile must sell the prepaid brand to several other party as per the regulator’s agreement.

Source