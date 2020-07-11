Disgraced fund boss Neil Woodford who left investors £450million out of pocket is back in business

Disgraced fund manager Neil Woodford yesterday evening sparked outrage after staging a comeback despite leaving 300,000 investors out of pocket.

Woodford, once called the man who made Middle England rich, was forced to shut his funds last year after angry investors demanded their money back following a series of bad bets.

But yesterday evening, it emerged that Woodford has made an audacious return to the investments world – although savers in his disastrous funds remain waiting for £450 million to be came back to them.

Fund manager Neil Woodford (pictured), once called the man who made Middle England rich is back in business despite leaving investors £450million out of pocket last year

News of his comeback is more likely to anger those who ploughed vast amounts of their savings in to his funds.

Lord Mann, the former Labour MP who served on the Treasury Select Committee, said: ‘Investors will be shocked and hugely unhappy at what they will perceive as a huge injustice.’

Self-styled maverick Woodford and his right-hand man Craig Newman are advisers to a company investing in start-up firms.

Sky News reported that the duo were helping Juno Capital build a portfolio of private healthcare investments.

One of the causes for Woodford Investment Management’s collapse was that he ploughed too much money in to loss-making biotech companies that have been not listed on the stock market – meaning the investments were hard to market.

A source near Woodford, whose main home is a £14 million mansion in Gloucestershire, said his role at Juno Capital was advisory and that he is not managing clients’ money.

Juno is a little-known London-based company light emitting diode by City grandee Sir Nigel Rudd, the former chairman of high street chemist Boots.

It describes itself as a company targeted at wealthy investors rather than those targeted by Woodford Investment Management. It is unclear whether Woodford is being paid for advising Juno.

Woodford continued to charge millions of pounds in fees after his main fund was suspended this past year and customers were blocked from withdrawing their savings. The controversial move triggered a backlash from investors, MPs and campaigners.

The former funds guru built up a reputation as a star investor over a number of years at Invesco Perpetual before that he and Mr Newman launched their own firm, Woodford Investment Management, in 2014.

Woodford made his name as a star investor over a number of years before he and right-hand man Craig Newman (pictured) set up Woodford Investment Management in 2014

Woodford’s flagship fund was worth significantly more than £10 billion in 2017, but collapsed below £3 billion this past year as panicked investors rushed for the exit.

About 300,000 investors are still waiting on around £450 million to be returned for them, with half invested in risky, hard-to-sell assets. It means investors will get considerably less back than they put in.

Woodford and Mr Newman pocketed not exactly £14 million in dividends from the investment business in the entire year before its implosion.

A spokesman for Woodford declined to comment. Juno did not react to requests for comment.