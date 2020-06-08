Disgraced Ex-FBI Lawyer Lisa Page Lands Job With MSNBC

The Deep State goes all-in against President Donald Trump for 2020. Recently, it was announced that adulteress, former FBI lawyer, and documented Trump-hater Lisa Page has joined NBC News and is now a paid pundit on MSNBC.

Democrats and the Deep State seem to want to ensure they can get a handle on the message and combat any and all negative reports which could come out of the John Durham investigation in the months before this year’s election. They’re circling the wagons. The very woman who participated in a coup against a sitting U.S. president is now being paid to be always a national security and legal analyst on cable news. You can view the video of the announcement below:

NBC and MSNBC just hired Lisa Page as a national security and legal analysthttps://t.co/UjKmgjYfLj — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 5, 2020

The president responded to a tweet by Richard Grenell on Friday night, expressing his sentiments on the announcement. “You must be kidding???” he tweeted. “This is a total disgrace!”

You should be kidding??? This is a total disgrace! https://t.co/3QdaYCaiZS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2020

Lisa Page ended up in the national spotlight after texts surfaced between her and former FBI counterintelligence Agent Peter Strzok. Page was focusing on former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation if the texts were exchanged. The now-infamous texts between the married lovers showed harsh criticism of Trump.

Within those text messages, she and Strzok discussed the likelihood of a Trump presidency and how they could “stop it.” Additionally, Strzok and Page texted one another about an “insurance policy” in case Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016. Page has since sued the FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) for releasing those texts to the public.

Page made her debut as an MSNBC analyst on Friday, opposite Andrew Weissman, one of the top members of Robert Mueller’s investigation, who recently joined the network too. In her first segment, Page discussed the battles between President Trump and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who recently painted “Black Lives Matter” on a boulevard leading to the White House.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on June 7, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and can be used by permission.

