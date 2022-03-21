Disease prevention without big financial means. How Much Money Can You Save on Health Insurance?

We, Armenians, do not like to go to the doctor, even in case of complaints, pains we prefer to go to the nearest pharmacy, describe the complaint, buy any medicine or self-medicate on the advice of an acquaintance-relative. Often, when the case reaches the doctor, it means that the knife has reached the bone. Why do we do this ․ The reasons are different: habit, national temperament, but first of all, social problems. Going to the doctor means spending money, sometimes big and big money. In this way, human health and life are put on one scale and financial means are put on the other. And this is where the importance of health insurance comes into play.

Human health is a value, early detection and prevention of diseases – the main mission. According to this principle, “Nairi Insurance” insurance company has been offering individual health insurance packages since 2016.

The company cooperates with leading medical institutions, narrow specialists are involved in the development of the offered packages, the country’s health priorities, needs, requirements, available statistical data are used.

Aghavni Dilanyan, head of Nairi Insurance’s personal insurance applications department, says their mission is to create a culture of health care in our society. It is possible to pass examinations without complaints. Detection of the disease at an early stage helps to avoid irreversible complications and consequences. With this approach, the main direction of the services offered by the company is research.

For example, the MEDICAL CHECK-UP program offers to undergo more than 10 medical examinations once a year with an insurance premium of 20,000 AMD, to receive advice from experienced doctors, to have 24/7 telephone communication with a doctor-expert, etc.



In particular, within the framework of the program you can undergo the following examinations in leading medical institutions ․

• General blood test

• General examination of us

• Electrocardiography

• Ultrasound of the abdomen and pelvis

• Determination of glucose in the blood

• Lipid profile (cholesterol)

• Ultrasound of the thyroid gland

• PAP test (for women over 30)

• PSA test (for men over 45)

• Consultation of a gynecologist (urologist)

• Ophthalmologist consultation, including vision examination

• Therapist consultation

One of the advantages of the program is that the representative of the insurance company organizes the process of organizing services in the medical institution, in other words, getting an agreement on the day and time of the examinations for you. In this way, you pass the medical examinations and receive medical advice on the day and at the day agreed with you without queues and unnecessary paperwork. One of the important points is that the insurance company controls the quality of the services provided by the medical institution.



To have a healthy heart:

Due to financial problems, people avoid going to the doctor, after the knife reaches the bone they go to the medical institution, thus not only spending several times more money than if they had applied earlier, but also the chances of full recovery are lower.

Cardiovascular diseases are very common among the society, which lead not only to disability, but also to poverty. The services are expensive, not available to many. “Nairi Insurance” has developed the MEDICAL CARDIO program to prevent the disease and reduce the financial burden of people, to use which you have to pay 14000 AMD once a year.

Clients can check the prices of examinations from different medical institutions, compare and decide whether it is expedient to use the insurance or not. The average cost of the packages offered in quality institutions is several times higher than the insurance premium.

MEDICAL CARDIO offers:

• Echocardiography

• Electrocardiography

• Cardiologist consultation, treatment appointment

• General blood test

• Determination of glucose in the blood

• Lipid profile (cholesterol)



What is recommended for women’s health?

Women usually take care of all the members of the family, putting their health, so to speak, “in the background”. A healthy woman is the guarantee of a happy family. If a woman is not in the mood, has health problems, feels bad, the atmosphere at home changes. Considering women’s health important, “Nairi Insurance” offers the BEST WOMEN program.

Once a year, with an insurance premium of 28,000, women between the ages of 25 and 75 can benefit from primary, basic research for women’s health, and receive specialist advice ․

• Consultation of an endocrinologist

• Gynecologist consultation

• Ultrasound of the thyroid gland

• Ultrasound of the abdomen and pelvis

• Ultrasound of the breast

• TSH Thyroid-stimulating hormone

• FT4 Thyroxine in general

• Anti-tpo Antibodies to thyroid peroxidase

• PAP ointment

• Microscopic examination of M / s ointment





“Nairi Insurance” is the only one that offers the service of an individual doctor. When people have health problems, they are often very depressed and often overlook the doctor’s compassionate attitude. The principle of “one window” keeps the patient in touch with the same doctor all the time, creating a feeling of security.

The offered packages are not repeated, they complement each other. Aghavni Dilanyan suggests that if, for example, the husband has a heart problem, he can get rid of MEDICAL CARDIO, BEST WOMEN is effective for the wife, a healthy individual program is a very convenient package for the family, which offers 24-hour consultation with a doctor-expert , includes almost all types of laboratory tests, and if we have naughty kids in the family, it would be very appropriate to choose the Family insurance program for the whole family, which offers to insure up to 5 members of the family with an annual insurance premium – to compensate in case of accidents.





Individual insurance packages have been introduced since 2016, over the years more people have started using the services, but it would be good to see a more comprehensive picture. The picture is different in the case of corporate insurance. A large number of employers in Armenia care about the health of employees, corporate insurance services are used more by IT companies. The basis of the packages offered by “Nairi Insurance” is convenience: during one contract year the client can choose one of the 16 offered medical institutions for a medical examination and go to the convenient days.

Corporate clients are offered not fixed packages, but services with flexible offers. The peculiarities of the activity of the given organization, the sex-age composition of the employees, the lifestyle conditioned by professional peculiarities are used. In the case of corporate packages, this individual approach is shown.

For example, in the case of a construction company the requirements are different, in the case of IT companies it is different. The packages are developed as a result of meetings, discussions, so that the offered services are very effective և fully take care of the requirements of the employer և the requirements of the given organization.

Everyone is free to look at the services offered and compare whether it is financially profitable or not. Aghavni Dilanyan, having in mind the many examples they have, says that they believe that they are on the right path, as there are many cases when doctors have diagnosed cancer during a regular medical examination without any complaints. Due to the early detection of the disease, it was only possible to get rid of the diagnosis that seemed like a verdict through surgery, saving time, financial resources, avoiding exhausting chemotherapeutic measures, which are the most important, preventing irreversible consequences.