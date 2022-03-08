French President Emanuel Macron believes that in the short term there will be no political solution to the situation in Ukraine, and, most likely, hostilities will continue.

“Discussions with President Putin are difficult because today he refuses to cease fire. Russia is now in a position to demand very tough conditions from Ukraine. “These are negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, they are taking place in the unjust conditions of aggression, in the conditions when France will not intervene,” Macron said during a pre-election meeting with the French.