Discussion on the humanitarian situation in Artsakh will be closed ․ The Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Deputy Prime Minister will come Morning:

According to the NA Rules of Procedure, at least 1/5 of the deputies proposed in an official letter to hold a discussion on the urgent topic “The humanitarian situation, threats and urgent things to be created in the Artsakh Republic” of public interest.

NA Deputy Speaker Ruben Rubinyan stated that it was proposed to give an opportunity to report to Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and RA Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

Artsvik Minasyan from the “Armenia” faction asked if the NA presidency had made efforts for those two officials to introduce themselves. Rubinyan answered that they are working to implement the opposition’s proposal.

Artsvik Minasyan also asked ․ “The essence of the urgent topic is that it is of interest to a wide circle. If there are subtle passages that contain secrets, it is possible to close, but not the whole discussion. ”

“Civil Contract” faction MP Hayk Konjoryan responded ․ “It is clear that the issue is of great interest, but not only in Armenia, but also outside Armenia. The discussion of the issue may contain security issues containing Armenia and Artsakh, which cannot be directly discussed in an open regime. We can not allow such issues to be discussed in that way. I will state that we are interested in discussing the issue, that is why we agreed that the minister and the deputy prime minister should be present in a closed regime. “

Ruben Rubinyan added that there is also an open format, the government-NA question-answer session to be held tomorrow.

Gegham Manukyan from the “Hayastan” faction, in his turn, said that the issue is important, there is a humanitarian catastrophe in Artsakh, and there is almost no response from the RA officials. “I ask the political majority, the NA presidency – to ban in the same spirit the expressions of the political majority that insult the people of Artsakh. The former servicemen sitting in the hall are making inadmissible, disgraceful expressions towards the people of Artsakh these days. ”

By voting, 66 deputies voted “for” the proposal to close the discussion.

Armen Rustamyan from the “Hayastan” faction noticed “Some of our partners in Artsakh are here, I suggest inviting them as well.” Ruben Rubinyan answered that the proposal would be discussed in a working order.

Luiza SUKIASYAN