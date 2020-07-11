Discussion on current trends in NK peace process held at Homeland party office – Panorama

A discussion in the current trends of the Nagorno Karabakh (NK) conflict settlement was held on Saturday at the central office of Homeland Party.
According to the press statement released by the party, former Chief of the National Security Service Davit Shahnazaryan delivered remarks followed closely by an exchange of thoughts.
The meetings also covered topics associated with domestic political developments, the origin said.
