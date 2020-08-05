Discrimination, Lack of Rights Motivate Muslim Candidates in Myanmar Elections

Muslim candidates will contend in Myanmar’s parliamentary elections in higher numbers than they did in the last elections 5 years back, with some of the present 25 competitors in November’s race freely promoting for Muslim minority rights in the mainly Buddhist nation.

The candidates state they intend to deal with inequitable policies that in numerous cases reject native-born Muslims citizenship in Myanmar, a nation that has actually seen waves of anti-Muslim violence in 2012 and 2017 and deals with Rohingya as unlawful immigrants from Bangladesh.

“We, as a minority, have always been voiceless,” Nyi Nyi, chairman of the Equality Election Victory Committee (EEVC) informed RFA’s Myanmar Service.

“We have been discriminated against, persecuted, and tortured. We have lost our rights. Some of us are minorities within a region, and some are minorities on account of religious beliefs,” he stated.

The 25- member EEVC is offering assistance to the Muslim candidates up until registration ends on Friday, after which they will go through examinations by electoral authorities.

Fifteen of the Muslim candidates are in Yangon Region, while the other 10 are in western Myanmar’s unpredictable Rakhine state, where a 20- month-long fight is raving in between nationwide forces and the rebel Arakan Army (AA).

These candidates are …