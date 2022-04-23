Lebanese journalist, TV presenter, politician Paula Yakubian has worked for a number of Lebanese and pan-Arab international TV channels.

Prominent in her organizations, she became one of the experts selected by the World Bank Group as a member of the External Advisory Group on Diversity and Inclusion as a result of her advocacy for women’s rights. 2018 He ran in the Lebanese parliamentary elections for the Armenian Orthodox seat in the 1st constituency of Beirut. Won, and in 2020. He resigned on August 8 and called for the formation of a new government in 2020. After the bombings in Beirut.

The exclusive interview of Lebanese-Armenian journalist Petros Manukyan for “Aravot” is presented below.

– Dear Mrs. Paula Yakubian, without a doubt, you are very well known in Lebanon and the Arab world with a rich history of journalism as a Lebanese journalist, TV presenter and politician. But maybe your second Homeland, the Republic of Armenia, still needs to present more about our Lebanese-Armenian independent Lebanese MP in 2018. Can you briefly tell us about yourself?

– My name is Pola Yakubyan, I was born in Lebanon in 1976, but my father was born in a place where he could not live for more than 4 years, my father survived the genocide committed by the Ottomans. The Armenians were the main obstacle in the way of the Turkish rulers’ project, the “Great Turan” program, after the Ottoman Empire began to collapse and the Arabs were hungry for freedom and liberation from Turkish rule.

The Turks also oppressed the Arabs, as well as other nations under their rule. My father was 4 years old, his father was one of the 4 princes of the area known as Zeytun. The next day, my grandmother was killed in front of my father. She had a 3-month-old baby who was still breastfeeding.

Neighbors were also killed and persecuted, my father and aunt were put on each side of the donkey, and the neighbors walked from Cilicia (Zeytun is in Cilicia) to Aleppo (Syria). On the way to Aleppo, an Arab tribe helped my father, fed them, and conspired to kill them on the way, but Arab leader Sharif Hussein’s letter to all Arab governors to defend this Yakiba sect. We Armenians are not “yakiba”, but at the time Armenians were mistakenly described as Yakiba. The Yakiba are a tribe that lived mainly in Jerusalem and Palestine, and many Arab rulers protected the Armenians. So my father and aunt were saved with the help of the Arabs, my father came to Aleppo and lived in an orphanage for some time, where he learned Arabic and spoke Armenian fluently, he also spoke Turkish and many languages.

When he came to Beirut, he learned additional languages ​​and lived for a while in Beirut, then moved to Tripoli, where he studied, then returned to Beirut, Badaro district, where he met my mother’s brother who lived in Badaro, and then his sister (mother) fell in love and He got married, he is a Maronite from Jbeil, he is not of Armenian origin. They lived together for 9 years, without electricity, unfortunately, as it is today, because it was a day of war, my father took me and my sister and told the stories about his mother, Anna, and how he dreamed about her every night. She used to tell us how beautiful our grandmother Anna was, and she used to tell us that she looked like my sister Rosita. Until my death, my father dreamed of my mother and his younger brother. He told about his house in Cilicia and playing there, as well as about his childhood in Armenian Cilicia.

Today I am sad to hear that people classify others as Armenian or non-Armenian, no one has the right to classify anyone, maybe there are millions of Armenians in the world who can not speak Armenian fluently like me, despite the fact that my sister and I We studied at Mkhitaryan school, and I speak and read Armenian, my sister speaks Armenian fluently, but I forgot a certain percentage of my knowledge of Armenian, because I lived with my father for 9 years, after which I left Mkhitaryan and went to Antoni school (Arabic school ): When I was 9 years old, my sister left Mkhitaryan at the age of 16, that’s why my sister speaks as much Armenian as Arabic, and sometimes even translates Armenian documents. It is pointless to classify a person as Armenian or not, according to his / her language skills, the important thing is where he / she puts himself / herself, the person has the right to determine his / her identity and where he / she belongs and how he / she feels.

Therefore, declaring people traitors is intolerable, I never allow myself to say that this person is not Armenian or Lebanese. I can only say what I feel, such definitions are racist and extremist and outdated. I’m proud of my father’s story because he never did injustice and was wronged. From day one, when I entered the world of journalism and then politics, I have been dedicated to defending the Armenian Cause, ever my first episode as a journalist. It was about. So I decided to speak in Arabic about our Armenian cause, because our work is a humanitarian cause, a just cause, a reason to avoid punishment, which leads to the continuation of such heinous crimes. There would not be several genocides if there was a punishment for the Armenian Genocide. When people are not aware of history, these crimes will continue. When people know the history well and know how to be good for the future, there will be no more problems. On the contrary, we will have a better future for humanity. That is why I feel that the Armenian Genocide is the work of all humanity, the work of justice, for every conscious individual who wants to ensure justice.

My story is like the story of many others, and today, that’s why Grandma Jummanna and I commemorate the genocide, her story is also moving and similar to my father’s story, except that he may have suffered more because my father was family and friends. He also contributed to ASALA (Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia), especially in Tripoli. When I was a child, he took me to Bekaa, their camp. I was a little girl, but I still remember how they trained. I am proud of my father, he has always worked for the Armenian Cause, and it has always been in his heart. I think everyone agrees with the Armenian issue, but we must constantly tell everyone about it and future generations. It makes me really sad when I see someone who has a negative attitude towards us, just motivated by extremism. Humanity is a whole, it cannot be divided, murder, oppression, discrimination have no religion or identity. That is why, the more I defend the Armenian Cause, the more I support other fair trials.

Of course, I do not know them and I do not specialize in other issues, because the Armenian Cause is my parents’ business, but I can not see that I do not support other fair cases. I renounce oppression for all nations. I laugh when I hear people tell me to go and live in Armenia. As much as I love Armenia, I love Lebanon, I love Lebanon, which is my family and environment, so I am sad to see how Lebanese-Armenians are leaving Lebanon. I am sad to see that the Armenian population of Lebanon is decreasing year by year in Lebanon. We Armenians, who have lost our lands, must work hard to prevent the loss of Lebanon. Because Lebanon is also our Homeland and has given us a lot. Lebanon accepted me when I was a refugee, I am fighting for Lebanon.

– Paula, I know how you feel, I too, every time I enter a new district of Armenia, every street reminds me of a Lebanese street, I compare it to a certain Lebanese street, Lebanon is also engraved in my heart. What do you mean by Lebanese? Racism is everywhere, but I think racists are a minority in both Lebanon and Armenia. Some racist comments are sometimes heard in Armenia, such as “you are a Lebanese-Western Armenian, you are known here”, “you are not one of us”, but these are rare and not widespread. Would you like to comment, especially that you worked for a respectable moderate TV company and have a good reputation, trust and experience, I still remember that one day Mr. Prime Minister Hariri specifically asked Paula Yakubyan to do something. some very sensitive interview when he was in Saudi Arabia.

– Yes, you are right, Lebanon has always been a refugee refuge. Yes, racism is a minority, but it has its detrimental factor, because even if it is a minority, the ruling class is manipulative and works on the instincts and emotions of the subconscious to control it. While what we demand today goes beyond sectors, sects, sub-identities, we demand our social rights, social justice, people to be provided with health care, electricity, dignified rights, social rights, education, employment. If Lebanon is good and healthy, we are all safe and sound, we demand our civil rights, this is for all Lebanese. We want to unite, division is the destruction of Lebanon. All ethnicities, religious groups, all united around Lebanon.

– Paula, what do you mean to the Armenians of Armenia? Have you ever considered establishing political ties and relations with political Armenia, either as an MP when you won, or as a political activist, or as a journalist?

– As a political group, we are in touch with all the friends of Lebanon, Armenia, of course, with the Armenian political groups, because Armenia is so close to my heart.

“Aravot” daily