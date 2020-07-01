Discrimination Begins Early in Xinjiang

By
Jasyson
-

Forced sterilizations and abortions targeting Uyghurs in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of northwestern China have dramatically increased in modern times, slowing Uyghur population growth rates, in accordance with a new report by researcher Adrian Zenz, who says Beijing’s policies “might be characterized as a demographic campaign of genocide.”



Source link

Post Views: 12

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR