Discovering the source of Biden’s empathy on night two (Opinion)

She clearly linked his individual sorrow to his capability to lead. “How do you make a broken family whole? The same way you make a nation whole,” she stated. “With love and understanding — and with small acts of kindness. With bravery. With unwavering faith.”

It’s difficult to picture anybody using a similar evaluation of Trump, who in March notoriously addressed a concern about the country’s failure to execute a robust coronavirus screening program with a dismissive “I don’t take responsibility at all.”

Biden’s close encounters with individual disaster make him relatable to many Americans who are still facing the loss of a good friend, next-door neighbor, colleague or relative from Covid -19 throughout the worldwide pandemic.

The number is large: Back in May, when The New York Times …