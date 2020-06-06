Discovering Colombia’s rare flora and fauna

Image copyright

Colombia’s tropical rainforests have been disappearing fast. Since the 2016 peace deal between the government and the Farc guerrillas much of the virgin jungle that was previously off-limits because of conflict has been chopped down, destroying entire ecosystems. But now efforts are under solution to save what’s left.

Earlier this year, and just before the coronavirus lockdown, I joined an expedition of top botanists from the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew in London into previously unexplored rainforest in the Serrania de las Quinchas, as they looked for rare plant species, many of them unknown to science.

Colombia is the 2nd most bio-diverse country on earth after Brazil. It even offers more bird species – 1,958 at latest count – than any country.

If there were a game title of Top Trumps for hummingbirds then Colombia would win hands-down. With its mountains, jungles and rainforests, this large South American nation boasts some of the world’s most colourful flora and fauna. Here is a small sample of what we saw.

Frank Gardner Image caption



Trekking into the remote Ranura Canyon in the Magdalena Valley with Kew Gardens boffins, in search of rare plant species





Travelling on horseback was the only way for me personally, being wheelchair-based, to get on the rough terrain. Conservationists are hoping this largely safe and unexplored part of Colombia could, with better access, become a prime destination for eco-tourism.

Frank Gardner Image caption



The home of a hermit, hidden deep in the forest of the Serrania de las Quinchas





We spent the night time here, on hammocks and mattresses. The farmer who lives here alone is wholly self-sufficient, rearing his own cattle and pigs but also growing a type of root vegetable for food, that your scientists say they had never seen before.

The week before we arrived his son was bitten on the foot by a venomous fer-de-lance pit viper in the nearby forest. The farmer had to carry him on his back to the nearest road and they just got him to a hospital in time to save lots of his leg from needing to be amputated.

Frank Gardner Image caption



Common Tody-flycatcher, Todirostrum cinereum





A tiny and surprisingly tame bird that lives up to its name. Its beak here was full of insects it had just caught. It was a familiar sight in the trees across the palm-thatch hut we slept in and one of the first birds to wake us up with the dawn chorus. (Note: nothing remarkable about this species, it was just rather pretty.)

Frank Gardner Image caption



Rufous-tailed hummingbird, Amazilia tazacatl, feeding on Mexican sunflower, also known as “tree marigold”





One of the very aggressive and territorial of Colombia’s 165 hummingbird species, it is recognized to attack other birds and insects that it sees as intruders. At night it switches into a resting torpor to replenish its high quantities of energy.

Frank Gardner Image caption



Blue-throated Starfrontlet, Coeligena helianthea. A high-altitude Andes hummingbird found only above 2,000m in Colombia and just across the border in Venezuela, so called a “near endemic”





This is one of 18 different hummingbirds to be found saturated in the hills above Bogota at the Observatorio de Colibríes, where visitors can observe them flitting through the branches while eating breakfasts of mango, papaya and strong Colombian coffee.

The Executioner Wasp, Polistes carnifex



The Executioner Wasp, Polistes carnifex





This terrifying insect has one of the most painful stings recognized to mankind, worse than the Bullet Ant and Asian Giant Hornet. One of the greatest neotropical wasps at 3cm in length, its name literally means “meat-maker” as it chews up its prey before ferrying it back to the nest.

The TV naturalist Coyote Peterson volunteered to be stung by one and declared afterwards a hole rotted in his arm at the site of the sting. I photographed this one in the same way it shot to popularity from a tree branch.

Frank Gardner Image caption



Cinnamon flycatcher, Pyrrhomyias cinnamomeus





One of the most attractive and approachable birds of Colombia’s high montane forests at about 3,000m altitude. Found all the way down the western spine of South America its Latin name means “flame-coloured”. This one was perched near a waterfall, making short forays in to the spray of water to catch insects while calling loudly.

Frank Gardner Image caption



A strange and unidentified fresh fruit from the Sapotaceae family, one that includes important food sources in the shape of tropical fruits like the star-apple





This was one of the new, unknown species found by the Kew Gardens botanists deep in the remote jungle of Las Quinchas. The expedition leader, Mauricio Diazgranados, said “the shape and texture of the fruit were very unusual”.

Palo cruz, Brownea macrophylla



Palo cruz, Brownea macrophylla





The Kew Gardens scientists were thrilled to discover this exotic flower growing on a river bank in the central Magdalena Valley. The trees that produce it grow up to 12m tall and their trunks tend to be infested with ants. Locals say the flower has medicinal properties and one of many big hopes for sparing what’s left of Colombia’s tropical forests is that their plants may contain vital medicinal remedies.

