You will typically find out about Yemen on tv, however for all the incorrect factors.

The nation has actually been continuously in the news because it plunged into war after the Iran- backed Houthi group took the capital Sanaa in late 2014, activating one of the world’s greatest humanitarian crises.

Before then, lots of would have become aware of Yemen for the very first time from Friends, thought about to be one of the finest tv comedies of perpetuity. But unlike Chandler Bing, one does not require to be fleing from a bothersome sweetheart to wish to check out the nation.

The Arab Peninsula’s poorest nation is one of the area’s wealthiest in history and heritage and house to some of the world’s earliest civilisations and many ancient kingdoms.

The Old City of Sanaa is one the earliest cities in the world. Meaning ‘fortified place’, it stays one of the biggest treasuresof Arabia According to legend, it was established by Shem, one of the 3 children of the Prophet Noah.

Defined by unique rammed earth and charred brick tower-houses, the walled city has actually been occupied for over 2,500 years and is house to the ancient pre-Islamic fortress of Ghumdan, a 20-story palace thought to be the world’s very first ‘skyscraper’.