Disc Brake Lock for Electric Scooter, Anti-Theft Padlock Wheel Security Lock 6mm Pin with 5 ft Reminder Cable Snackle fit for Xiaomi Mijia M365

Intelligent Anti-Theft

EASY TO NOTICE WITH A REMINDER CABLE: Enclosed a 5ft disc reminder cable to remind to you remove the disc lock when you leave your beloved scooter. Prevent potential damage caused by riding away while the disc lock is engaged.

EASY TO USE: Disc brake lock has an easy push-botton locking system. The keys are stainless steel with ergonomic design to reduct the amount of torque and keep them from bending or breaking.

WIDE RANGE OF APPLICATIONS: This disc lock suits for most electric scooters, 5mm pin diameter fits most disc brakes. An ensurance for your belongings like Xiaomi Mijia M365, Ninebot ES Series scooter.

PACKAGE INCLUDE: Includes 1 motorcycle disk lock an 2 keys, a specialty mount with screws set so that you can install the mount on the pole of your scooter. We offer 30-days money back of quality guarantee.