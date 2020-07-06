‘Disband And Change Name Of Democratic Party’ Because Of ‘Racism, Bigotry And Confederacy’

Democrat Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones asked on a video he shared on social networking if his party should change its name given its controversial past regarding issues of racial equality.

Rep. Vernon Jones: ‘If racist relics of the past must come down, shouldn’t we start with the Democrat Party?’

Democrat Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones asked, introducing his video recalling his party’s debateable past regarding issues of racial equality.

“If the Democrats are looking to eradicate everything with a ‘racist history,’ when will my party confront and apologize for its own?” Rep. Jones wrote Friday in a Twitter post of his video. “If racist relics of the past must come down, shouldn’t we start with the Democrat Party?”

If the Democrats are looking to get rid of every thing with a “racist history”, when will my party confront and apologize for the own? If racist relics of the past must come down, shouldn’t we begin with the Democrat Party? pic.twitter.com/wG4PgLNhVw — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) July 3, 2020

Jones denounced the hypocrisy of Democrats supporting vandalizing and taking down statues and monuments despite their own history as a celebration with slavery, the Confederacy, segregation and Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger, who supported eugenics among other racist views she held.

I agree…for white liberals. — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) July 3, 2020

Jones suggests applying this year’s Democratic National Convention to improve the party’s name

Jones said, “What I see happening from the Democrats and the Left: banding together, going throughout this country unlawfully tearing down statues and removing monuments and changing the name of streets and buildings because they feel it’s associated with racism and bigotry and the Confederacy.”

He then added, “But, here’s what they’re not touching and not banning at all or changing the name: the Democratic Party.’”

Jones said his party should use their national convention this year to change Democrats’ name in order to severe their past association with racism, slavery and the Confederacy.

I appreciate that, brother. Proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with you in this fight to #MAGA. https://t.co/p0iFs1Ip2z — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) July 2, 2020

Jones says Democrats are ‘associated with racism, bigotry and the Confederacy’

“Join me and others. Let’s challenge the Democrat Party, to have at their national convention, the number one platform issue that they will disband and change the Democratic Party,” Jones declared.

The state lawmaker added, “It would no longer be called the Democratic Party. Why? Because it’s associated with racism, bigotry and the Confederacy.”

“I’ve got a lot more. Stay tuned with me, America. We’ll see you soon. Peace out,” Jones finished.