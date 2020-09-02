Disabled Fremont homeowner loses $10k to unlicensed contractor after housefire

FREMONT,Neb (WOWT) – A disabled homeowner requires aid making his house habitable once again after an explosive fire. Unfortunately, it appears he relied on the incorrect contractor.

An surge in a previous roomies camper put Chris Mayer out of his house. But he states a next-door neighbor strolled up and used to restore it.

“Let me do this, let me do this, ok give me an estimate — he wanted $10,000,” Mayer stated.

Chris composed a $10,000 check to the next-door neighbor who supplied a handwritten repair work agreement. His name is not being released as authorities are examining.

“He got the money and took off,” Mayer stated.

Fremont’s chief structure inspector states the male who was paid $10,000 for reconstructing your house isn’t a signed up contractor and there’s no authorization drew in that name.

“He’s a vulnerable adult that’s been taken advantage of, and I kind of feel sorry for him, he just needs help,” stated Ernie Fredenburg, a worried next-door neighbor.

The $10,000 Chris paid to the missing out on contractor originated from an insurance coverage settlement and there’s insufficient left to employ a trusted signed up contractor like Paul Hegemann.

“Probably going to be about $18,000 to do repairs mainly because we need to put in a new electrical service to get it back in shape so you can get back in your house,” Hegemann stated.

While waiting on …