‘Dirty Dancing’ sequel in the works with original star Jennifer Grey By Reuters





LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Jennifer Grey, the starlet who starred opposite Patrick Swayze in romantic drama “Dirty Dancing,” will appear in a sequel to the timeless 1987 motion picture, the studio behind the movie revealed on Thursday.

Grey likewise will work as an executive manufacturer on the movie, which will be directed by “Warm Bodies” director Jonathan Levine, stated Jon Feltheimer, president of Lions Gate EntertainmentCorp

“It will be exactly the kind of romantic nostalgic movie that the franchise’s fans have been waiting for,” Feltheimer stated on a call with market experts.

The business did not offer any information about the motion picture’s plot or when it would be launched.

In the original movie, Grey played Frances “Baby” Houseman, a teen who ends up being smitten with a dance trainer (Swayze) while on trip at a New York resort in the 1960 s.

Swayze passed away of cancer in 2009 at age 57.

“Dirty Dancing” was a ticket office smash and included hit tune “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,” which won an Oscar for finest original tune.