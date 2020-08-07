‘Dirty Dancing’ is getting a sequel

Studio CEO Jon Feltheimer verified the news on an incomes call Thursday, describing it as “one of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood,” according to the publication.

“It will be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise’s fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the company’s history,” he supposedly stated.

The 1987 movie starred Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey as dance trainer Johnny Castle and tourist Frances “Baby” Houseman who discover love (and a now-iconic dance regimen) at a vacation resort.