‘Dirty Dancing’ is getting a sequel

Studio CEO Jon Feltheimer verified the news on an incomes call Thursday, describing it as “one of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood,” according to the publication.
“It will be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise’s fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the company’s history,” he supposedly stated.
The 1987 movie starred Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey as dance trainer Johnny Castle and tourist Frances “Baby” Houseman who discover love (and a now-iconic dance regimen) at a vacation resort.
Grey is supposedly set to star in the sequel along with executive produce it. Swayze died at age 57 in 2009 of pancreatic cancer.
The initial movie stimulated other tasks consisting of 2 “Dirty Dancing” TELEVISION series, a TELEVISION film, a musical and the 2004 movie “Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights.”