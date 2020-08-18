DiRT Rally 2.0 World Series season two announced

NEWS RELEASE, 18 th August: Codemasters ( OBJECTIVE: CDM) and Motorsport Games have today announced that the 2nd season of the popular DiRT Rally 2.0 World Series will start on Tuesday 25 th August with the very first certification rounds go ing reside in– video game. The season will culminate in a live masterpiece last at the Autosport International Show at the Birmingham NEC on 16 th January 2021 where 12 motorists will race for a share of $ 20,000 reward swimming pool — double the quantity from the very first season. It has actually likewise been announced that t he winner of the rallycross champion will make a test drive in the QEV electrical rallycross automobile that will power the brand-new FIA eRX 2 Championship

The DiRT Rally 2.0 World Series follows the success of the very first season together with the extremely amusing World RX Esports Series which drew in over 1.24 million live views. Once once again, the World Series will have different champions for rally and rallycross, each with its own $10,000 reward swimming pool.

All gamers who participate in any of the qualifiers will get the Ford Fiesta R5 MKII as a totally free DiRT Rally 2.0 in-game car. Designed as a replacement for its extremely effective predecessor, the Ford Fiesta R5 MKII, is developed by M-sport and utilizes the current ST-Line body shell. The automobile likewise …