Directors discuss their newest CNN Films Shorts
Directors discuss their newest CNN Films Shorts

Ahead of the premiere of two new CNN Films Shorts, CNN National Correspondent Omar Jimenez hosts Arianna LaPenne, director of “The Bunker Boom: Better Safe Than Sorry” and Charles Todd, director of “Lessons From the Water: Diving with a Purpose.” The directors discussed the making of their films and the communities that they met during filming.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR