Director Of All-Female ‘Ghostbusters’ Reboot Whines Film Was Hindered By ‘Anti-Hillary Movement’

Paul Feig, the director and co-writer of the notorious 2016 all-female reboot of “Ghostbusters,” is talking out this week to say that his movie was negatively acquired largely due to the “anti-Hillary movement” on this nation on the time.

When Feig introduced that he could be rebooting the beloved 1980s film sequence with an all-female forged led by Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones, he was hit with tons of backlash from followers. The film went on to be a flop, solely incomes $229.1 million worldwide, according to Fox News.

Feig stated in a brand new interview with Jess Cagle’s SiriusXM show that he was shocked by the backlash, saying that he blames the film’s poor reception on the political local weather that yr.

“I think that some really brilliant author or researcher or sociologist needs to write a book about 2016 and how intertwined we were with Hillary and the anti-Hillary movement, it was just this year where, I don’t know, just everyone went to a boiling point,” Feig stated. “I don’t know if it was having an African American president for eight years teed them up or something, but they were ready to explode.”

He went on to deliver up a video that Donald Trump shared on his Instagram in 2015 during which he gave the impression to be baffled by an all-female reboot of “Ghostbusters.”

“By the time I announced in…2015, when I announced I was going to do it, it started. There’s tape of Donald Trump being like, ‘Now the Ghostbusters are women, what’s going on?’” Feig lamented. “Like, it’s crazy how people got nuts about women trying to be in power or be in positions that they weren’t normally in. It was an ugly, ugly year.”

Why should Hollywood liberals politicize virtually all the pieces, and make completely all the pieces all about race and gender? Perhaps the so-called “anti-Hillary movement” had nothing to do with the dearth of success of “Ghostbusters,” and it simply wasn’t a superb film. Feig would possibly wish to take into consideration that earlier than he tries guilty everybody else for his personal failures once more.

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on May 26, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

Read extra at LifeZette:

Alyssa Milano will get relentlessly mocked for posting crocheted face masks: ‘Masks keep people safe and healthy’

The hardest battle ever fought by the U.S. army

Ann Coulter blasts President Trump in a deranged rant: ‘You blithering idiot’