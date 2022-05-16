Manana Hakobyan, a member of the Union of Cinematographers of Armenia, director and author of the program “Armenians by Descent”, told Aravot.am that the documentary “Armenian Portrait in the Promised Land” was made in Jerusalem in 2018, dedicated to the Armenian presence in Jerusalem, values ​​and Armenian identity. maintenance.

“The Armenian presence is clearly visible in Jerusalem – the Armenian flag, the Armenian quarter. We also decided to make a second film, especially since there was enough to present. This time we want to emphasize Easter and the ceremony of removing the fire from the Church of the Resurrection, which is quite interesting. Believers from all over the world come to Jerusalem to attend this special ceremony, and the temple is filled with an inexplicable aura. And that fire will never go out as long as there is Christianity. By the way, Wilson Bush’s successor, Donald Wilson Bush, was also with us in Jerusalem. He married an Armenian woman and is actively involved in pro-Armenian activities. It was with his support that we were able to start shooting The Fire That Will Never Die. “I want to thank the Donald Wilson Bush family for their support,” said Manana Hakobyan, the film’s director and producer.

“There are many films, interviews, reports, references to this topic from different countries. Our first filming took place on April 24, but we have to go to Jerusalem all the time and raise money to finish the film. It will last one hour. The idea is Ruzanna Hakobyan, the script and the idea are hers, and the co-producer of the film is Edgar Ayvazyan, “said Manana Hakobyan. This is our interlocutor’s 5th documentary, the author intends to present it at the Armenian Film Festival.

The director thinks that Armenian cinema has made great progress today and hopes that the Armenian film production should triumph again, and according to our interlocutor, the National Cinema Center of Armenia and the Union of Cinematographers of Armenia contribute to that. “Culture is our trump card, regardless of financial difficulties and obstacles, Armenian artists who are dedicated do their job because they can not leave their roots,” he said.

During the conversation, they also referred to the “Armenians by Descent” project. Manana Hakobyan said that it is also going on, they are filming in Mexico in the near future. and a dignified generation. “

Gohar HAKOBYAN

Photos provided by Manana Hakobyan