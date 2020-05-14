Diogo Jota: Wolves striker says ePL triumph was a virtual reality check | Football News







Wolves star Diogo Jota says changing into a virtual soccer champion throughout lockdown has made him yearn to play for actual much more.

The 23-year-old defeated Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold in final month’s remaining to win the ePremier League Invitational FIFA20 with a golden aim.

“We could see what it meant to the people watching us play in the ePremier League because they miss football and for us it’s even harder because we were the ones who were actually playing!,” Jota informed Sky Sports News.

“I can not even bear in mind the final time I handed a ball to anybody, so I’m probably not wanting ahead to doing that.

“But training with my team-mates will be the first feeling that things are going back to normal. Playing a match again is something I am really looking forward to.”

Jota has spent lockdown at dwelling within the UK close to his staff’s Compton coaching base, and the additional time to practise FIFA20 was clearly useful.

Now he describes the return to particular person coaching with strict social distancing guidelines as successfully being the beginning of pre-season.

“It’s strange overall,” he mentioned. “These are uncommon occasions for everybody nevertheless it’s fairly much like what we now have been doing because the begin of quarantine as a result of it is nonetheless particular person coaching.

“So although we have a staff member near, it’s almost up to us and one ball. So it’s a hard way to begin this preseason because that’s what it really is.”

Wolves gamers are resulting from bear every day coronavirus testing on the finish of this week however Jota says they haven’t but been absolutely briefed and are ready for additional data.

Meanwhile, the prospect of the Premier League returning behind closed doorways is now looming giant, and it is one thing Wolves have already skilled this season.

Their final recreation in March was the Europa League last-16 first leg 1-1 draw at Olympiakos.

“I remember that game,” says Jota. “Playing a Europa League recreation behind closed doorways was very unusual.

“No one wanted that but we are out of action now for such a long time that we understand that when we begin again it needs to be behind closed doors to avoid social contact. And although it’s strange it’s better than not playing at all.”

Ederson was proven the pink card for a foul on Jota after 12 minutes in Wolves’ 3-2 win over Man City

And how he desires to proceed operating riot in each the Premier and Europa Leagues. Back-to-back hat-tricks towards Besiktas and Espanyol had been “one of the most important moments of the season and in my career because it’s not an easy thing to do”.

His season tally stands at 15, with 9 Europa League and 6 Premier League targets.

With Wolves set to renew sixth within the Premier League, he pinpoints the 3-2 win over champions Manchester City in December because the spotlight of the home season.

“Beating Man City was a big result at home because we were behind and it required a lot even with an extra man,” he mentioned.