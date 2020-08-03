Dinosaur diagnosed with malignant cancer that still afflicts humans today

Now, researchers state they have, for the very first time, discovered that dinosaurs experienced osteosarcoma– an aggressive malignant cancer that afflicts humanstoday

When a lower leg bone or fibula from a horned dinosaur called Centrosaurus apertus that lived 76 to 77 million years back was discovered in Dinosaur Provincial Park in Alberta, Canada, in 1989, the malformed end of the fossilized bone was initially believed to be a recovery fracture.

But a more in-depth analysis, utilizing contemporary medical methods that approached the fossil in the exact same method as a medical diagnosis in a human client, exposed that it was osteosarcoma, a bone cancer that in humans today generally takes place in the 2nd or 3rd years of life.

It’s an overgrowth of messy bone that spreads out quickly both through the bone and to other organs, consisting of most typically, the lung.

“Diagnosis of aggressive cancer like this in dinosaurs has been elusive and requires medical expertise and multiple levels of analysis to properly identify,” statedDr Mark Crowther, a teacher of pathology and molecular medication at McMaster University in a press declaration. “Here, we show the unmistakable signature of advanced bone cancer in (a) 76-million-year-old horned dinosaur — the first of its kind. It’s very exciting,” stated Crowther, author of the paper, which released Monday in the journal LancetOncology . The group examining the fossilized bone consisted of experts from varied fields consisting of pathology, radiology, …

