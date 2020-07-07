Image copyright

Alex Boersma

Dinosaurs are often regarded as giant creatures, but new research increases evidence they started out small.

The evidence comes from a newly described fossil relative found on Madagascar that lived some 237 million years back and stood just 10cm tall.

The specimen also may help clarify the currently murky origins of pterosaurs, the winged reptiles that ruled the skies at the time of the dinosaurs.

The work appears in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

“There’s a general perception of dinosaurs as being giants,” said co-author Christian Kammerer, from the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.

“But this new animal is very close to the divergence of dinosaurs and pterosaurs, and it’s shockingly small.”

The specimen, named Kongonaphon kely, or “tiny bug slayer”, was found in 1998 in Madagascar by a team of palaeontologists, led by John Flynn from the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

Dinosaurs and pterosaurs both belong to the group Ornithodira. Their origins, however, are poorly known, as few specimens from near the cause of this lineage have been found.

Image copyright

SPL Image caption



Pterosaurs ruled the skies for much of the Mesozoic era, when the dinosaurs were alive. But their relationship to dinosaurs is unclear





Kongonaphon is not the very first small fossil animal known near the base of the ornithodiran family tree but, previously, such specimens were considered isolated exceptions.

In general, boffins thought human anatomy size remained similar one of the primary archosaurs – the larger reptile group that features birds, crocodilians, non-avian dinosaurs, and pterosaurs – and the earliest ornithodirans.

They are then considered to have risen to gigantic proportions in the dinosaur lineage.

“Analysing changes in body size throughout archosaur evolution, we found compelling evidence that it decreased sharply early in the history of the dinosaur-pterosaur lineage,” Dr Kammerer said.

Wear on the teeth of Kongonaphon suggests it ate insects. A shift to the kind of diet, which is related to small human anatomy size, might have helped early ornithodirans survive by occupying a distinct segment different from their mostly meat-eating contemporaneous family relations.

The work also shows that fuzz within the skin, including simple filaments to feathers, known on both the dinosaur and pterosaur sides of the ornithodiran tree, might have originated for regulating body temperature in this small-bodied ancestor.

That’s because heat retention in small bodies is difficult, and the mid-late Triassic Period, once the animal lived, was a period of climatic extremes. Researchers think there have been sharp shifts in temperature between hot days and cold nights.