Diners on New York restaurant sidewalks attacked by RATS

New York City diners forced onto the sidewalks at restaurants are now being attacked by rats as restaurateurs beg the town to tackle its sanitation problem.

New Yorkers have been flocking in their droves to enjoy European-style outdoor dining at a few of their favorite haunts ever since the town entered phase two of its coronavirus reopening plan last month.

The move has provided some much-needed income for restaurant and bar owners which were forced to shutter back March but, with more food being eaten outdoors, the areas will also be attracting huge rats.

Restaurant owners are urging city officials to tackle what is fast becoming a new public ailment.

New York City diners forced onto the sidewalks at restaurants are now being attacked by rats as restaurateurs beg the town to tackle its sanitation problem

Giacomo Romano, owner of Ciccio, an Italian restaurant in SoHo, told NBC New York one of is own customers had an regrettable encounter with a rat while enjoying a meal in the outdoor dining area.

‘Last night, a person had an infant rat running on his shoe and I allow you to just imagine his reaction,’ he said.

Romano, whose restaurant has been open in Lower Manhattan for seven years, said the rats are coming out of nearby Father Fagan Park, a favorite spot for city-dwellers to relax.

He stated there is only 1 trash can for the entire park and people choosing takeout and picnics in the park are throwing garbage in the region.

‘There are a large amount of new holes in the floor covered by the plants,’ that he told NBC New York.

A parkgoer also said that they had seen a few rats in the region while they certainly were sitting on a bench.

Giacomo Romano, owner of Ciccio, an Italian restaurant in SoHo, told NBC New York one of his clients had an unfortunate encounter with a rat while enjoying dinner in the outdoor dining area

Romano said, though that he agrees with plans to put indoor dining on hold in the city, city leaders need certainly to tackle the growing problem and he’s contacted city leaders seeking help.

It’s not merely Manhattan restaurant owners voicing concerns concerning the burgeoning sanitation issue.

Barber shop owner Pasquale Giacobbe, who just reopened his business on exactly the same street as Ciccio a week ago, is also urging the city to step in.

‘I already don’t have the help from the state, no loans from nobody. At least they are able to come make a move, for all the tax we pay,’ Giacobbe told NBC New York.

With more food being eaten outdoors, the areas are also attracting huge rats

Restaurant owners are urging city officials to tackle what’s fast learning to be a new public health issue

DailyMail.com has already reached out to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office for comment over how the city is addressing the problem.

The Big Apple entered phase two of its coronavirus reopening plan on June 22, allowing restaurants to open with outdoor dining.

Emergency programs aimed to greatly help hard-hit restaurants clamber back once again to their feet after 3 months of closures now permit sidewalk and patio seating as well as tables to be set up in parking spots.

Several establishments that previously had no outdoor seating have set up dining areas in the streets and on the sidewalks stretching for miles along popular elements of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Phase three of the reopening plan – which started Monday – was scheduled to incorporate indoor dining with a small capacity.

However, de Blasio said indoor dining will be put on hold for ‘a substantial amount of time,’ following a surge in coronavirus cases in many states, that has forced officials there to backpedal on their reopening plans and close newly reopened organizations again.

New Yorkers have already been flocking within their droves to savor European-style outdoor dining at some of a common haunts since the city entered phase two of its coronavirus reopening plan last month. Pictured diners enjoying outdoor dining in NYC

Outdoor dining has provided some much-needed income for restaurant and bar owners that were forced to shutter back in March

Phase three of the reopening plan – which started Monday – was scheduled to include indoor dining with a limited capacity but it’s been put on hold as COVID-19 cases surge in several states

The mayor also announced Thursday the cancellation of most large events requiring a city permit through to the conclusion of September, saying the town wants to prioritize open spaces for regular public use..

‘As New York has begun its reopening process, accessible open spaces are more essential than ever,’ de Blasio said.

‘While it pains me to call off a few of the city’s beloved events, our focus now must be the prioritization of city space for public use and the continuation of social distancing.’

The decision will affect a large number of treasured events including the West Indian Day Parade and the Feast of San Gennaro.