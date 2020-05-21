Dina Asher-Smith meets UK Athletics chief executive Joanna Coates and Paralympic head coach Paula Dunn

Essentially, that is about equality, fairness, giving folks the chance to shine and placing these values on the centre of our sport. So, I needed to listen to from Jo how she intends to make this occur throughout all strands of athletics – from governance to teaching. Her response explains why many individuals hope that she shall be a breath of recent air.

“For me, it starts with recruitment,” says Jo, “that we don’t dismiss certain people”. She was stunned to see how few girls work in athletics, and feels “very strongly about [women] in this area”.

Behind the scenes, athletes do have these discussions. Whether it’s coaches, docs or help workers, variety is essential in all its kinds, from race to socioeconomic background.

“You can’t have athletes who represent our society, and then the entire infrastructure around them doesn’t,” says Jo. “And when we launch our new coaching strategy, you will see diversity and inclusion absolutely embedded in that. To create change, you have to have leaders who want to make that change.”

Paula and I trade a smile. “I know!” Paula laughs. “Before I met her, I was thinking, ‘Oh, my God, what’s she going to be like?’ I spoke to Jo and I thought, ‘She’s so nice’. It is very refreshing to us, and I know all the staff have been very impressed.”

I requested Jo the place she wish to see our sport in 4 years’ time over the following Olympic cycle and she got here straight again with “I hope it’s a joined-up sport, from grass roots right through to elite performance, so we’ve joined the home countries up with UK Athletics and it’s a seamless journey at any level. I hope I’ve done that. I’d be proud of that.”

And, truthfully, that’s what we’d like. It is such a gorgeous, easy sport, with so many lively runners within the UK – even over the lockdown interval, 1000’s of individuals ran a 5k, donated £5 and nominated 5 extra folks to boost cash for the NHS – we have now to make a transparent, united pathway to have interaction these folks, flip the informal to “grass roots” and join them to the elite.

“People are passionate about our sport,” says Paula. “That’s why it’s always in the headlines. And rather than see that as a criticism, I see it as passion.” She recalled that when the athletics was about to start at Rio 2016, her neighbour remarked: “Right, the Olympics really start now!”

That sentiment, shared by so many, is precisely why our sport will all the time have a brilliant future – as long as we will navigate the hurdles and challenges alongside the best way. I sincerely hope that this new shift brings in regards to the adjustments that many wish to see, helps us to grasp our potential and have much more folks falling in love with our sport.