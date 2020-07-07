Dimitri Moskovich fights charges over Bondi lockdown arrest in budgie smugglers

A well-liked Bondi seaside id has vowed to struggle charges of resisting arrest as his lawyer argues police used ‘illegal pressure’ in the course of the incident.

Dimitri Moskovich, often known as ‘Mr Bondi’ appeared in the Waverley Local Court on Tuesday and vowed to struggle charges referring to the April 19 arrest.

Mr Moskovich, 54, is accused of strolling via a fenced-off space close to Ben Buckler Point, North Bondi, and ignoring indicators saying the realm was closed because of social distancing.

His lawyer Nick Hanna stated he’s assured the proof will show officers used ‘illegal pressure’ when arresting Mr Moskovich, Nine News reported.

Dozens of shocked locals watched on and filmed Mr Moskovich – sporting nothing however his signature crimson budgie smugglers – being arrested by two cops.

In the dramatic footage, Mr Moskovich was held down on the grass whereas the officers tried to handcuff him.

Locals pleaded with police to not use handcuffs and let Mr Moskovich maintain his ‘dignity’.

‘Just cooperate with us okay?’ the feminine officers advised Mr Moskovich, who known as out to onlookers to movie the incident.

He begged police to permit him to go along with them with out being handcuffed first.

‘Please guys, simply cease. I’m not doing something mistaken. You began harassing me. You began with me about nothing,’ he’s heard saying.

‘I’ll include you to the police station however I’m not supplying you with my arms.’

Police finally handcuffed Mr Moskovich earlier than placing him in the again of a police automobile.

He was then charged with resisting arrest and failing to adjust to a discover in a public place.

At the time of his arrest Bondi Beach had been closed for greater than two weeks after the coronavirus outbreak compelled social distancing.

Mr Moskovich is known among the many Bondi group, and is usually seen figuring out on the well-known promenade’s out of doors fitness center.

The Bondi Beach man is ready to seem in the Waverley Local Court once more in August.