Dillian Whyte’s opponent Alexander Povetkin to be helped in training by Derek Chisora | Boxing News





Chisora will assist plot Whyte’s demise

Derek Chisora will assist Alexander Povetkin put together to tackle his outdated rival Dillian Whyte.

Chisora shared two memorable battles with Whyte however has revealed he’ll journey to Russia to assist the downfall of his former opponent.

“I’ve already said to Povetkin that, if he needs me, I’ll come and help him. I’ll fly to Russia,” Chisora advised The Boxing Show on Sky Sports.

0:54 Whyte’s conflict with Povetkin is about to be behind closed doorways Whyte’s conflict with Povetkin is about to be behind closed doorways

“He said that he’d get me a private jet to come. Povetkin is my boy.”

Asked what he expects Whyte’s response to be, Chisora stated: “I do not care.

“The Russian has already spoken to me and stated: ‘When it is time I’ll ship a aircraft to choose you up and you may assist me prepare’.

“I’m down for that.”

Whyte hit again: “It’s Derek being Derek. He’s good at speaking his method into an ass-whooping. The first time he stated it was shut. The second time I cleaned his clock. The knockout I gave him was one of many worst you will notice in boxing.

“I ain’t bought no beef with Derek. I’m cool with the man however clearly he has a vendetta.

“Derek is a stepping stone and I’ve stepped over him twice already. If he wants to be brutally knocked out again I’ll take some easy money! If he beats Oleksandr Usyk and there’s a belt on the line, I’d gladly take the belt off of him.”

Chisora was on the improper finish of a cut up choice in a brutal back-and-forth struggle with Whyte in December 2016, after a fiery build-up the place he threw a desk at their press convention.

Whyte knocked Chisora out in a rematch two years later however the British heavyweights might meet once more.

Whyte KO’d Chisora in their most up-to-date struggle

Whyte edged the primary assembly by cut up choice

“It is going to happen,” Chisora stated. “The United Kingdom would need to watch that once more.

“I’m open to any fight. As long as I can lace up the gloves I’m ready to rock ‘n’ roll anytime.”

Whyte is about to face Povetkin at a behind-closed-doors venue in the UK this summer season.

“We have to come back with a bang. Whyte vs Povetkin, along with Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano, is a fight that I believe we will see at the end of July or early-August”,” promoter Eddie Hearn beforehand advised The Boxing Show.

Chisora is scheduled to face Oleksandr Usyk subsequent with abroad places being thought of.

Hearn defined: “There are numerous nations proper now saying: ‘We need to convey main sport again and present the world that we’re open to enterprise’.

“That might apply to a fight like Usyk vs Chisora.”