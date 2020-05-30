Dillian Whyte vs Francis Ngannou? When boxing meets MMA… | Boxing News



















Back in 2008, Dillian Whyte made his MMA debut, knocking out his opponent in simply 12 seconds!

Francis Ngannou is the most recent MMA fighter to dare point out the boxing ring, a path that was travelled dramatically however finally unsuccessfully three years in the past by a sure Irishman…

Boxing and MMA will all the time conflict, it appears, and UFC heavyweight Ngannou has not too long ago received right into a confrontation with Dillian Whyte, suggesting a much bigger, harder-hitting model of Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor.

It is all the time chaos, and all the time entertaining, when these fight sports activities collide…

The fights that someway occurred

James Toney extremely stepped into the UFC octagon to face legend of the game Randy Couture – and rapidly discovered the distinction between boxing and wrestling.

“My plan was to knock him out quickly but he got to my legs, took me down, and did what he did,” Toney informed Sky Sports. “It worked. MMA is not my game but if I did it again, it would have been different.”

Three-weight world champion Toney had a 72-6-3 boxing document in 2010 however was unfit and unprepared for his sole MMA journey.

“He saw an opportunity,” Couture informed Sky Sports. “The actual query was: how a lot MMA would he have the ability to study within the 4 months that he needed to put together? That was answered fairly rapidly on combat night time.

“It didn’t fare too well for him.”

I could not wrestle with him however he cannot field with me. James Toney on Randy Couture

Couture wrestled Toney to the ground inside 15 seconds and submitted him with a choke-hold quickly after.

“Everybody knows I’m not a ground and pound fighter, I don’t do that,” Toney mentioned. “I’m a straight-up boxer. I did practice, however the man is an exceptional wrestler. I attempted to rise up, however…

“I would have loved for Randy to do a boxing match but he wouldn’t. I couldn’t wrestle with him but he can’t box with me.”

Couture, in equity, agreed: “I wasn’t foolish sufficient to check James Toney’s arms whereas sporting 4oz gloves. That would have been ludicrous.

“Comparing boxing and MMA has been occurring because the creation of blended martial arts, however they’re apples and oranges.

“I absolutely had the entire burden of the question pitting MMA against boxing. I began fighting in 1997 and those comparisons were being asked, so I felt pressure. It’s something I took seriously because I was happy to represent MMA in that match. I was proud to get the job done.”

The peak of the style will all the time be Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor, the 2017 bout between boxing and the UFC’s most profitable loudmouths.

“Under a specific rule-set that is not a true fight, I will prove that I am the best,” McGregor informed Sky Sports.

“I’m going to shock the whole damn world. I’m going to change the face of the game, the same way I have done in MMA. I’ll change how fighting is approached.”

The Irishman, the primary UFC fighter to concurrently maintain two titles, had some boxing pedigree from his novice days in Dublin.

“Some kids had more talent than Conor but didn’t work as hard and eventually he found them out,” his then-trainer Phil Sutcliffe informed Sky Sports.

“He has abilities from his time right here – his arms up, his chin down, his elbows in. When he received adequate. he was in a position to drop his arms as a result of he may learn the punches. He’s a really, superb reader.

“He’s ambidextrous – we teach that to all our kids, he can box orthodox or southpaw. His straight left changes fights. It’s an opportunist’s punch – he’s always had the ability to turn on his back leg to throw his back hand.”

But to astonishingly make his professional boxing debut towards one of many biggest ever inevitably resulted in defeat. Mayweather’s 10th-round stoppage gave him a 50-Zero document to retire with.

Has the insanity stopped? Of course not.

Mayweather informed TMZ about Khabib Nurmagomedov, the UFC champion who additionally beat McGregor: “I’m the A-side, you call me out, you come into my world.”

McGregor’s most up-to-date UFC victory earlier this yr was met by cryptic tweets from Manny Pacquiao and Mayweather.

“It’s me and Manny,” McGregor roared a few future assembly.

On Mayweather, McGregor added: “He’s far from retired. That rematch will happen at some stage.”

Mayweather has since received a weird ‘exhibition’ boxing match in Japan towards a 20-year-old kickboxer, Tenshin Nasukawa, headlining an occasion with an MMA undercard.

2:42 Tony Bellew revealed that he had talks with UFC’s Michael Bisping Tony Bellew revealed that he had talks with UFC’s Michael Bisping

2:11 Should Ngannou cross over into boxing? Should Ngannou cross over into boxing?

Elsewhere Art Jimmerson was a boxer with a 29-5 document when he competed at UFC 1 – infamously, he wore only one boxing glove and stored the opposite hand free for grappling. His MMA profession resulted in swift submission defeat.

Holly Holm went 33-2 as a boxer however was a fully-fledged MMA fighter when she shockingly ended Ronda Rousey’s headline-grabbing run. Holm’s slick boxing abilities had been credited for her standout end result.

Kimbo Slice began as an web brawler then fought professionally in boxing and MMA. He as soon as defeated Ray Mercer, the 1988 Olympic boxing gold medallist, through guillotine choke… sure, actually.

Mercer, undeterred, later pulled off one of many greatest surprises in MMA historical past by knocking out former UFC champion Tim Sylvia in 9 seconds.

Current heavyweight boxing contender Lucas Browne started in MMA and informed Sky Sports: “I fought Daniel Cormier, who [became] the UFC champion, which was a wake-up call that I couldn’t wrestle or kick. That was a turning point for me.”

What do the fighters assume?

Ill take care of you and all the opposite Mma heavyweights once I’m executed with my boxing fights,

It received’t be lengthy to attend! Then I’ll present u how we roll.👍🏻🙏🏻 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 6, 2019

. @anthonyfjoshua “This guy” is the universally acknowledged because the baddest man on the planet. You aren’t even the baddest man within the UK. — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) June 19, 2017

Let’s go, 11 rounds of three minutes boxing and final spherical, spherical 12, 5 minutes of MMA. If he makes the deal, I can combat. Khabib Nurmagomedov informed TMZ about Floyd Mayweather

Boxing and MMA are 2 completely different sports activities. I like each. Just get me a mouthpiece and a face to punch I’m sport #hitman — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) August 30, 2017