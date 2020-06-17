Dillian Whyte vs Derek Chisora in an MMA fight? | Boxing News



















Back in 2008 Dillian Whyte made his MMA debut, knocking out his opponent in just 12 seconds!

Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora settling their grudge in an MMA fight would “create attention” and is something “that people want to see”, said promoter Eddie Hearn, but their priority remains a world title shot in the boxing ring.

Both heavyweights have insisted they would crossover from boxing into mixed martial arts – Whyte has challenged UFC contender Francis Ngannou and Chisora insists he has held talks with the Bellator organisation.

Asked if Whyte and Chisora could trade punches for a third time in a new sport, promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports: “Why not?

Whyte has twice beaten Chisora

“We should look at fights that create attention, that people want to see.

“Whyte vs Chisora in a cage? That’s huge.

“But let’s focus on boxing for now, and understand that we are working towards Whyte’s world heavyweight title shot. That’s what we are trying to do.”

Whyte has twice defeated his rival Chisora, most recently by knockout. Whyte will next face Alexander Povetkin at a behind-closed-doors UK venue.

Whyte had previously told the UFC’s Ngannou “don’t talk about it, let’s just do it” about a cross-codes match-up.

Hearn said: “We had fun with Ngannou talking about a potential fight, and I spoke to [UFC president] Dana White about it. But everybody’s focuses are on getting their own businesses back on track, for MMA and for boxing.

“But you can’t ignore that Whyte vs Ngannou is a huge, huge fight.

“The priority for Whyte, and for us, is for him to get a shot at the world heavyweight title.

“I don’t want to push MMA too hard so people say: ‘What about the world heavyweight title?’

“[The world heavyweight title] is the priority.

1:08 Chisora: I’ll help Povetkin prepare for Whyte Chisora: I’ll help Povetkin prepare for Whyte

1:19 Whyte: I floored Fury in sparring Whyte: I floored Fury in sparring

“But I’d be lying if I didn’t say I wouldn’t be interested to see Whyte vs Ngannou – two huge knockout artists.

“People forget Whyte spent his early career kickboxing and in the cage doing MMA – this guy can do both.

“We’d be willing, against Ngannou, to do one fight in the cage and one in the ring. It would be massive.

“When I spoke to Dana White I said: ‘Let me send you the numbers. I know you have plans to focus on the UFC business but let’s look at this. It’s big business’.”

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed financial terms for two undisputed title fights in 2021 but Whyte should receive his mandatory shot at the WBC belt beforehand, Hearn explained.

Chisora is expected to next face Oleksandr Usyk but claimed he could compete for MMA organisation Bellator.

“I’m hungry, excited, some MMA fighters come to boxing so I want to be the one that goes to MMA, I want to knock some dudes out for fun,” he told Sky Sports.

“Do an MMA fight, finish it quick, jog on and fight Usyk, knock him out then go home and celebrate.”