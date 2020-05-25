Dillian Whyte tells UFC star Francis Ngannou to back up boasts by accepting heavyweight boxing fight | Boxing News





Dillian Whyte continues to be anxious to profession strikes with Francis Ngannou

Dillian Whyte released an immediate action of “let’s just do it” after UFC star Francis Ngannou stated that he desired to fight among the globe’s leading heavyweights.

The France- based competitor is lured to examination his knockout power in a boxing ring – and also this difficulty has actually rated by Whyte, the WBC ‘acting’ globe heavyweight champ, that is getting ready for a rescheduled fight versus Alexander Povetkin.

Ngannou required simply 20 secs to quit Jairzinho Rozenstruick previously this month, yet Whyte was much from frightened, firmly insisting the 33- year-old had actually currently stained his terrifying credibility in a shy factors loss to Derrick Lewis.

Ngannou has actually presented his power in a string of callous knockout success

“Ngannou is dumber than he sounds if he thinks he’s going to do anything in boxing,” Whyte informed Sky Sports

“If he transformed up to fight me like the coward that he protested Derrick Lewis I’d harmed him and also knock him clear out.

“That was formally one of the most uninteresting fight in UFC background. The just point much more uninteresting is his character.

“If I called him a potato it would certainly be a praise. He advises me of that deluded coward Deontay Wilder.

“Ngannou has to be one of the most uninteresting male on earth. A fleck of dirt has even more character.”

Ngannou showed up to lead the way for a prospective animosity fight with Whyte by recommending he desires to display his concussive type a boxing ring.

“Yes, I would have a boxing match,” Ngannou informed Sky Sports “Whoever is feasible and also whenever is feasible. The leading heavyweights.

“I am always confident in my power. I have no doubts with my power.”

1: 19 Whyte claims he went down Tyson Fury on ‘numerous events’ in sparring Whyte claims he went down Tyson Fury on ‘numerous events’ in sparring

The Brixton male arised triumphant from a very early experience of the Mixed Martial Arts circuit as he rattled a variety of triumphes, consisting of a 12- 2nd sway Mark Stroud.

But Whyte has actually considering that reinforced his standing as one of the sporting activity’s finest heavyweight fighters and also prompted Ngannou to back up his current boasts.

He claimed: “If he wants it and wants to earn some real money, let’s get it on and stop talking about it. Don’t talk about it, let’s just do it.”