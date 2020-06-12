Dillian Whyte should still receive a ‘monstrous fight’ with Tyson Fury, says promoter Eddie Hearn | Boxing News





Dillian Whyte fully deserves a WBC title fight with Tyson Fury, says Eddie Hearn

Dillian Whyte should still receive a “monstrous fight” with Tyson Fury, says promoter Eddie Hearn who remains determined to deliver a “long overdue” WBC title shot.

WBC champion Fury and unified title holder Joshua have agreed financial terms in principle on a two-fight deal in 2021, but Hearn has indicated that Whyte’s mandatory challenge for the WBC belt can come first.

Fury’s American promoter Bob Arum suggested that his fighter may even assume the status of ‘Franchise’ champion in a bid to prevent further title commitments following a third fight with Deontay Wilder, although Hearn intends to attain a resolution that would finally end Whyte’s lengthy watch for a WBC title clash.

Fury is placed to defend WBC belt in a third fight with Deontay Wilder

“From our point of view, Dillian Whyte is mandatory, and that mandatory is supposed to land before the end of February 2021,” Hearn told Sky Sports News.

“We want Dillian Whyte to fight Tyson Fury as soon as possible, and when Wilder just isn’t available for any reason then Dillian should step in and take that.

“I saw Bob Arum’s comments about Tyson Fury becoming the ‘Franchise’ champion. We’d much rather that this had not been for a ‘Franchise’ belt, this was for a WBC world title, and we wish Dillian Whyte to get his shot at the world title.

“The point of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua and the teams agreeing to the structure of that deal – that deal can occur, that first fight can occur at the end of next summer. It will undoubtedly be 2021, but there is a big time period where Dillian Whyte should be getting his shot at the planet title and that is important to us.

“You need to fight for the mandatory positions for individuals that have earned the right to be there. There is no-one which has fought for that right more than Dillian Whyte to obtain his opportunity at a world title.

“Some guys land in a mandatory position, and you don’t really think that they’re a viable challenger. Dillian Whyte is exactly the opposite. We can’t just look at mandatories and say ‘No, no, wait, wait,’ but they’ve got to be treated on different merits, but of course everybody wants to see the undisputed fight, and also it’s very important to us, and I think the British public, and for boxing that Dillian Whyte gets his long overdue shot at the world heavyweight title.”

Hearn was also quick to dismiss Arum’s comparison of Whyte to former Fury opponent Tom Schwarz, with the Matchroom Boxing boss pointing out the Brixton man’s list of WBC sanctioned wins over Joseph Parker, Derek Chisora and Oscar Rivas, along with a spell of over 950 days as the No 1 ranked contender.

Dillian Whyte should be and is in everybody’s conversation. Eddie Hearn

“I don’t think that sometimes he (Arum) recognises what’s going on around the world,” said Hearn.

“His world is America, and we need to understand that there is another world out there, and that world of the heavyweight landscape, you’re discussing the top fighters in heavyweight boxing. Dillian Whyte should be and is in everybody’s conversation.

“This is a guy who for years has boxed WBC sanctioned events, boxed eliminators, boxed final eliminators, boxed interim world title fights. He has been No 1 for god knows how many days now, I’ve lost count. He deserves his shot.

“To say that Dillian Whyte carries exactly the same commercial value as Tom Schwarz is ridiculous. This is a major international fight. Tyson Fury against Dillian Whyte is a monstrous fight, a monstrous fight, and it’s really very disrespectful to say that it is in exactly the same league as Tom Schwarz, because Tom Schwarz was not even ranked. I think that he squeaked to the WBO somehow, but the the truth is – Dillian Whyte is long overdue, and we should make sure we do what we can to ensure he gets that shot.”

Whyte defends his WBC ‘interim’ title and certainly will risk his mandatory status against Russia’s former world champion Alexander Povetkin in a rescheduled fight come early july.