Dillian Whyte says he was ‘bossing’ Alexander Povetkin before his shocking knockout and quickly requested a rematch | Boxing News





Dillian Whyte suffered a fifth-round knockout loss to Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte says he was “bossing” Alexander Povetkin before his shocking knockout loss and quickly requested a rematch with the Russian.

The Brixton heavyweight seemed on the edge of success after floor covering Povetkin for the 2nd time in the 4th round, however was then sent out crashing to the canvas by a huge uppercut in the 5th.

Whyte’s prepare for a compulsory battle with Tyson Fury have actually been shattered, however he still wishes to get vengeance on Povetkin before completion of the year.