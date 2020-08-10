Dillian Whyte promises brutal response after Anthony Joshua threatened to ‘give him a punch’ | Boxing News





Anthony Joshua invited a physical fight with Dillian Whyte

Dillian Whyte has actually assured a brutal response after Anthony Joshua threatened to ‘provide him a punch’ at the Alexander Povetkin battle.

Whyte’s status as the obligatory opposition for the WBC heavyweight title is at stake when he deals with Povetkin on August 22, survive on Sky Sports Box Office, and merged champ Joshua will be viewing from ringside.

The British competitors ended up being involved in a heated exchange in the consequences of Whyte’s explosive rematch win over Derek Chisora in December 2018, and Joshua is delighting in the chance to resume their bitter fight.