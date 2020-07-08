Dillian Whyte confirms split with trainer Mark Tibbs ahead of Alexander Povetkin fight | Boxing News





Dillian Whyte had worked with trainer Mark Tibbs for four years

Dillian Whyte has parted company with trainer Mark Tibbs ahead of his WBC interim title defence against Alexander Povetkin.

The British heavyweight has worked with Tibbs the past four years on his rise towards a world heavyweight title fight, but announced an amicable split after relocating his training camp in Portugal for the Povetkin fight on August 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Whyte has secured a WBC mandatory title fight following wins over rival contenders such as for instance Derek Chisora, Joseph Parker and Oscar Rivas lately, and voiced his gratitude to Tibbs.

Announcing the split on social networking, Whyte wrote: “Just to let everybody know Mark Tibbs and I are no longer working together as boxer and trainer.

“I’m trained in Portugal and Mark features a young family and their own new fitness center in the UK. It means it just hasn’t worked out in how we had both hoped.

“Mark came into my team four years ago and has helped turn me into the world class boxer that I am today. Mark is a great trainer and I will always be grateful to him and his Dad for all they have done.”

Whyte defends WBC interim title against Alexander Povetkin

Katie Taylor defends her undisputed lightweight titles on the same bill, with promoter Eddie Hearn ‘working hard’ to secure a rematch with Delfine Persoon.

Martin Bakole faces Sergey Kuzmin in another must-win heavyweight clash on the undercard, while Chris Kongo takes on Luther Clay in a clash of two highly-rated British welterweights.