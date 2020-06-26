Dillian Whyte collides with Alexander Povetkin in finale of Matchroom Boxing’s Fight Camp | Boxing News







Dillian Whyte battles Alexander Povetkin reside on Sky Sports Box Office

Dillian Whyte collides with Alexander Povetkin in the finale of the thrilling Fight Camp schedule, which begins at Matchroom HQ from August 1.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has unveiled an thrilling line-up of fights, beginning with three action-packed Sky Sports reveals from Matchroom Boxing’s Brentwood base, which can then host Whyte’s heavyweight showdown with Povetkin on August 22, reside on Sky Sports Box Office.

Whyte dangers his world title ambitions in opposition to Povetkin

The opening evening is topped by Sam Eggington’s IBF worldwide super-welterweight title battle with Ted Cheeseman, whereas Belfast’s big-hitting James Tennyson takes on Cardiff’s Gavin Gwynne for the vacant British light-weight title. Chatteris expertise Jordan Gill meets Watford’s Reece Bellotti in an electrical featherweight battle, fast-rising Ipswich heavyweight Fabio Wardley steps as much as tackle Middlesbrough’s Simon Vallily for the vacant English belt and Sheffield’s super-lightweight Dalton Smith squares off with Liverpool’s Nathan Bennett.

Terri Harper defends her WBC super-featherweight title in opposition to Natasha Jonas

Terri Harper’s defence of her WBC and IBO super-featherweight world titles in opposition to British rival Natasha Jonas headlines week two on Friday August 7, supported by Bournemouth’s Chris Billam-Smith defending his Commonwealth cruiserweight title in opposition to undefeated Cardiff’s Nathan Thorley. Liverpool super-welterweight Anthony Fowler will get his second outing of the yr in opposition to Adam Harper, with Leeds featherweight prospect Hopey Price preventing on UK soil once more following his win on the massive Andy Ruiz-Anthony Joshua rematch present in Saudi Arabia.

Anthony Fowler continues his entertaining profession in Fight Camp

The third present options Felix Cash’s Commonwealth middleweight title conflict with former world title challenger Jason Welborn on Friday August 14. Recent Matchroom signing Zelfa Barrett meets Ireland’s undefeated Eric Donovan over 10 rounds, whereas Northampton super-welterweight Kieron Conway takes on Rotherham’s Navid Mansouri. Watford super-bantamweight Shannon Courtenay faces the hardest opponent of her profession in Rachel Ball and Oldham light-weight prospect Aqib Fiaz steps up in opposition to Birmingham’s former Midlands Area Champion Kane Baker. Explosive super-middleweight prospect John Docherty seeks his second win of the yr.

Katie Taylor returns on Whyte-Povetkin Box Office invoice on August 22

Fight Camp concludes with an unmissable evening of blockbuster motion as Whyte defends his WBC interim world heavyweight title in opposition to Povetkin, with his WBC obligatory challenger standing additionally in danger. Irish legend Katie Taylor defends her undisputed light-weight world titles, and there is extra heavyweight motion on provide as Martin Bakole clashes with Russia’s Sergey Kuzmin. Little Lever’s Jack Cullen and Ireland’s Jason Quigley meet at middleweight and Luther Clay defends his WBO Global welterweight title in opposition to Chris Kongo.

Adam Smith, Sky Sports head of boxing improvement, stated: “Eddie Hearn has supplied a sizzling summer schedule in August, starting with three Sky Sports shows packed with British talent. Sam Eggington against Ted Cheeseman should be a classic clash, while the exciting trio of Jordan Gill, Fabio Wardley and Dalton Smith will be eager to impress.

Sam Eggington faces Ted Cheeseman in opening Fight Camp present

“Terri Harper has already endeared herself to fight fans with her remarkable success story, but Natasha Jonas is a genuine threat as we return to Matchroom HQ with a high-class world title fight. Anthony Fowler and Chris Billam-Smith have big ambitions and cannot afford slip-ups on the same bill.

“Felix Cash defends his Commonwealth belt in opposition to the harmful Jason Welborn on our third action-packed present. We’ll get one other likelihood to see Shannon Courtenay in motion – she is a rising expertise with an entertaining model – and it is an ideal platform for Kieron Conway and Zelfa Barrett to showcase their expertise.

2:52 Natasha Jonas is relishing her world title battle with Terri Harper Natasha Jonas is relishing her world title battle with Terri Harper

“Fight Camp ends with fireworks as Dillian Whyte risks his world title ambitions against the big-hitting Alexander Povetkin, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Katie Taylor can cement her status as one of the sport’s finest fighters when she returns to action on another fantastic bill. We’re back with a red-hot line-up of live boxing!”