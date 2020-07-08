Dillard University COVID-19 testing site runs out of tests in minutes

NEW ORLEANS – An increase in coronavirus testing nationwide has created a shortage of testing supplies for places like New Orleans.

City Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno says community testing web sites will have just 150 tests available daily for the foreseeable future.

This morning, the testing site at Dillard University ran out of supplies and power down about 30 minutes after opening. NOLA Ready then tweeted that anyone who still must be tested should visit Crescent Care on Elysian Fields.

Dr. Avegno says when you yourself have been subjected to someone who has herpes, or you have symptoms, you should still try to get tested.

If you can’t, you then should assume you have the virus, wear a mask in public, and stay six feet away from others.