DIKAOU Led flame table lamp, Torch atmosphere Bluetooth speakers&Outdoor Portable Stereo Speaker with HD Audio and Enhanced Bass,LED flickers warm yellow lights BT4.2 for iPhone/iPad /Android



Price: $49.99

(as of Aug 23,2020 21:02:19 UTC – Details)





DIKAOU portable wireless speaker: connect it with your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth, compatible with all Bluetooth compatible devices, with 5W high-power speaker excellent stereo sound and powerful bass, make you enjoy the wonderful music

Huge stereo sound: enjoy clear audio with impressive volume powered by five-watt drivers. Hear the soaring highs and Deep lows of all your favorite tracks

Bluetooth 4.2: Instantly connect your phone or tablet from up to 33 feet away. Speaker automatically reconnects to the last device used. Compact size lets you easily move it around from room to room

An ideal gift for any occasion: perfect for girl/boyfriend, perfect for students in dorms, party goers at celebrations, families at special events, and children for relaxing. Especially ideal as holiday gift, Birthday present, housewarming gift or simply as a personal treat.