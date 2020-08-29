Digital yuan doesn’t pose a threat to the hegemony of the dollar, says expert By Cointelegraph

Digital yuan doesn’t pose a threat to the hegemony of the dollar, says expert



Eswar Prasad, a teacher of Trade Policy at Cornell University and a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, thinks that despite the fact that China’s digital yuan will improve the renminbi’s function as a worldwide payment currency, it will “hardly put a dent” in the United States dollar’s status as the dominant currency.

In a viewpoint piece released in Project Syndicate, Prasad states that the Chinese federal government must keep reforming the nation’s monetary markets and get rid of limitations on capital circulation to put both China’s CBDC and nationwide cross-border payments system in the international sphere to enhance its adoption.

