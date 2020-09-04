Digital pregnancy tests are almost as powerful as the original IBM PC

Pregnancy tests utilized to be relatively basic sticks you peed on, however the relocate to digital variations has actually changed them into small computer systemsalmost as powerful as the original IBM PC Fascinated by the digital period of pregnancy tests, Twitter users foone and xtoff just recently pulled apart examples from Walmart and Clearblue to expose what’s actually going on within.

Each test, which costs less than $5, consists of a processor, RAM, a button cell battery, and a small LCD screen to screen the result. The processor is an 8-bit Holtek microcontroller with 64 bytes of RAM, efficient in performing at either 4Mhz or 8Mhz depending upon the battery setup. That may sound really standard, however the chip is remarkably made complex.

“You might think it’s very limited because it’s only got 64 bytes of RAM, but it’s actually using a pipelined architecture to operate at 1 instruction per cycle, giving it quite good performance for a 4Mhz CPU,” explains Foone in an interesting Twitter thread.

So, with it open, we have actually got a single PCB here.

There’s some sort of pill-looking thing to the left, a little LCD screen, and a I can see a battery on the opposite. pic.twitter.com/WsuPI3pVsb — foone (@Foone) September 4, 2020

Foone hypothesizes that this gadget is “most likely much faster at number crunching and standard I/O than the …